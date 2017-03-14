Kurt Woerpel/MTV

Funding the work for social justice is just as important as showing up for it. Whether it’s raising money for national campaigns or providing services for marginalized people in your community, every penny put toward causes like these helps. This week, we're looking at a few ways you can make it rain for worthy causes.

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Donate to NOW's National Action Program.

The National Organization for Women is holding a special Matching Gift Challenge this month. Every donation made to NOW during the month of May will be matched dollar for dollar. That means whatever you give will have twice the impact on NOW's fight for reproductive justice, equal pay for women, ending gender-based violence, and a number of other issues at both the federal and local levels. You can make a one-time donation or sign up to give every month, but only donations made during the month of May will be matched. Don't just join the resistance, fund it.

This Week:

A party in Charlotte, North Carolina, will raise money for a new transgender safe space; a fundraising gala and conference for female leadership will take place in Decatur, Georgia; folks in Brooklyn, New York, will hold a concert to help homeless LGBTQ youth; and we're looking ahead to a social justice summit hosted by the NAACP in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Saturday, May 20

Charlotte, North Carolina : Throw down for trans folks at Genderfusion.

7 p.m.–2 a.m.

Petra's

1919 Commonwealth Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28205

The nonprofit organization Transcend Charlotte already provides services like support groups and clothing drives for trans and gender nonconforming folks in its community. Transcend's goal is to have a physical space of its own where the community it serves can feel safe and connect with much-needed resources. To achieve this, the organization is holding a “Genderfusion” party, complete with music, dancing, and a drag show to keep the fun going all night long. Admission is $10 and all the money raised will go to Transcend Charlotte. Tickets can be purchased in advance.

Sunday, May 21

Decatur, Georgia : Get inspired and support female leaders at Mother's Day for Peace 2017.

4–6 p.m.

Agnes Scott College, Presser Hall, Gaines Auditorium

141 E. College Ave.

Decatur, GA 30030

Georgia Women's Action for New Directions (GA WAND) is holding its annual fundraising gala, which regularly honors mothers and calls upon everyone to be stewards of their communities. GA WAND is a women-led organization that focuses on building a peaceful future, fighting for environmental justice, and encouraging political engagement. Special guests, including Mustafa Ali of the Hip Hop Caucus and Alex Toma of the Peace and Security Funders Group, will also discuss what safety and security really mean for Southern communities in the Trump era. Admission to the event is on a sliding scale starting at a $5 donation to GA WAND.

Wednesday, May 24

Brooklyn, New York : Click your heels and make a wish come true at There Is No Place Like Home.

8–11:30 p.m.

Cape House

2 Knickerbocker Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Trinity Place Shelter helps homeless LGBTQ youth in New York transition out of the shelter system. To support this work, Trinity will hold a benefit concert with a lineup of local bands and DJs. All of the money from the door and a portion of the sales from the bar are going to the shelter program. This event is exclusively 21 and up and has an admission fee of $8.

Looking Ahead:

Friday, June 23 – Saturday June 24

Georgetown, South Carolina : Hone your skills as an organizer at Beyond the Bridges: A Social Justice Summit.

Friday at 8 a.m. through Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Georgetown NAACP will welcome national NAACP president Cornell Brooks for a two-day summit on empowering youth leadership. Each day will focus on how young people can take charge in activist roles and how adults can be allies in youth-led movements. The summit will cover issues like education, criminal justice, and environmental justice and will offer opportunities for young folks present to workshop strategies for specific problems that they want to address. The summit is free and open to the public, but make sure to register in advance if you wish to attend.

Funding social justice organizations and public service providers is as important now as it has ever been. Rather than waiting for someone else to do it, folks are out there pooling resources however they can. Whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!