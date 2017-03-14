Scooby-Doo Is Joining The Supernatural Universe — Yes, Really

Dean Buscher/The CW

Whoever told you dreams don't come true, please punch them in the face and listen up. During The CW's Upfronts on Thursday (May 18), fans learned monster hunters Sam and Dean Winchester from Supernatural will soon come face-to-face with the OG monster hunters in a Scooby-Doo cross-over episode.

But instead of mixing live-action and CGI — like in Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed — stars Jared Padalecki (Sam) and Jensen Ackles (Dean) are getting the animation treatment. The cartoon bros will take on a case with Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo. You totally know Dean will become BFFs with Shaggy and Scooby, simply based on their love of eating. More pie for everyone!

Though no further info about the episode was revealed, we honestly can't wait for it to drop sometime during Supernatural's 13th season. The episode sounds reminiscent of The New Scooby-Doo Movies, one of the numerous spin-offs of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! that introduced the Mystery Gang to celebrities like Batman, the Addams Family, and Cher.

Since both Padalecki and Ackles are dads, seems like the perfect episode to share with their kids.