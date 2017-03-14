This My Super Sweet 16 Birthday Boy Had A Nickelodeon Star On His Arm

Actor and musician Noah Urrea felt triple the pressure during tonight's My Super Sweet 16 episode. Not only did the birthday boy choose to throw an epic bash, he combined the party with the release of his new album Always AND made his grand entrance with friend and fellow Nickelodeon star Brec Bassinger of the hit show Bella and the Bulldogs.

Noah's goal? To evolve from a "young Nickelodeon kid" to a solo musician -- aka the next Justin Timberlake -- by performing on the stage of the iconic Hollywood nightclub Avalon during his bash.

"It has to be perfect," a nervous Noah said.

The budding singer enlisted Brec to help him nail his look for the evening, settling on two styles (because every party needs an outfit change): a black leather jacket for his arrival (in a vintage red Mustang, no less) and a navy velvet tuxedo that would make JT proud.

"I thought the other one was Justin Timberlake, but this one is even more Justin Timberlake," Brec stated, referring to the soon-to-be 16-year-old's choice in performance attire.

Despite a series of rocky rehearsals and a lost mic minutes before his set, Noah's show went off without a hitch in front of a packed audience of over 550 friends, fans and industry insiders, including other Nickelodeon stars Ava Cantrell of The Haunted Hathaways, Rebecca Bloom of Masha and The Bear, School of Rock's Lance Lim and The Mick's Thomas Barbusca. Even better, Noah's parents gifted him with the guitar of his dreams — a shiny black and white Fender — and the birthday boy proclaimed it the best day of his entire life.

What did you think of Noah's album-release-party-meets-16th-birthday-bash?