Jimmy Page, Hayley Williams, Chris Evans, And More React To The Death Of Chris Cornell

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shortly following the tragic news that Chris Cornell suddenly passed away at the age of 52 on Wednesday night (May 17), social media was flooded with the shocked thoughts of devastated colleagues, friends, and fans who connected with the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman.

Cornell counted some of the most lauded performers in rock and roll as his most passionate supporters, and several are voicing their sadness over the loss of the gone-too-soon talent. Read some of their remembrances below.