Demi Lovato Is 'Really Proud' Of Miley Cyrus For Embracing Sobriety

Earlier this year, Demi Lovato celebrated five years of sobriety, a major milestone for the pop star, who's been open about her previous addiction struggles. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she voiced support for fellow Disney Channel alum Miley Cyrus, who's now "completely clean" from substances as well.

"I am really proud of Miley," Lovato said. "I think that it helps people to know that there are people in the spotlight that have challenges, that are faced with very stressful lives. I think it helps to know that recovery is possible and it’s something that is so important to certain people like myself."

Cyrus recently told Billboard she's embracing sobriety — "I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now!" — to keep her mind "super clear and sharp" for her new music. People who are stoned, she said, generally aren't helping her evolve as a person.

"I wouldn’t be alive without my sobriety, and the people that are sober today in this industry, I commend them a lot," Lovato continued. "But even in day-to-day life, no matter whether you are from the middle of nowhere or you live in a big city, addiction doesn't discriminate, so whenever you are able to take control back, it’s really admirable."