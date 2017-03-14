Bella Hadid And Her Leg Return To Cannes

Foc Kan/FilmMagic

Last year, Bella Hadid stirred up a chorus of "WHO IS SHEs" when she made her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a red gown with a thigh-high slit that showed off her left leg to the world.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Now that she's further cemented her fame in the modeling industry, Bella is back at Cannes and better than ever. This time in a similar dress that is exposing her right leg to the limelight.

John Rasimus / Barcroft Images

Perhaps next year she will show off both legs at once! What a whirlwind.