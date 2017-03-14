Harry Styles Pulls An 'Unplugged' For His 'Late Late Show Performance'

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Harry Styles is a bit of a chameleon on his self-titled solo debut in that he's able to try on a ton of different vibes on each of the album's 10 tracks.

"Sign of the Times" may be a grand power ballad, and "Sweet Creature" is just as delightful as the title implies, but "Two Ghosts" stands as one of the folkier cuts from the lot — and it made for an intimate acoustic performance on The Late Late Show, where Styles is in the midst of a four-night takeover.

Like his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, who's embraced the acoustic guitar as a fixture in his own solo career, Styles takes to the instrument effortlessly, and the no-frills version is just as intoxicatingly romantic as the original.

We don't need to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat. "Two Ghosts" does a great job of reminding us that we got one. James Corden probably agrees. As of today (May 18), you've got two more nights of Styles's Late Late Show run to enjoy, so be sure to tune in if you can't get Harry Styles out of your head.