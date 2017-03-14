Getty Images

Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Is The 'Hands To Myself' Sequel You Always Wanted

After taking a break from the spotlight, Selena Gomez has returned with the slinky new tune "Bad Liar."

With roots in new wave and indie rock, the single marks a big turn for Selena. The bass line is sampled from Talking Heads' 1977 single "Psycho Killer" — not the first track we'd expect Selena to reference, but a solid choice all the same. And the sparse production is more focused on texture and subtle detail than big melodic turns or dramatic drops.

Like her recent single with Kygo, "It Ain't Me," "Bad Liar" is about the process of drifting away from an ex who doesn't seem to want to stop haunting you. "I'm trying not to think about you," Selena sings at the chorus. "With my feelings on fire / Guess I'm a bad liar."

Sounds about like what happens after you can't keep your hands to yourself despite your best instincts.