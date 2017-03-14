Watch Chance The Rapper Drunkenly Freestyle Over Future’s ‘Mask Off’

Getty Images

Leave it to Chance the Rapper to flawlessly execute a drunken freestyle.

At an afterparty following his concert in Columbus, Ohio, last night (May 16), Chance joined King Louie onstage for a self-described “Drunk Mask Off” freestyle. Drink in hand, he rapped over a rendition of Future’s “Mask Off” performed by Louie’s band, and even got fans to sing the song’s catchy flute riff.

“I need every brick, and I need it half off/ Now I come through and I take the mask off/ Every time I ride through n----s get soft,” he rapped, making for a surprisingly great freestyle. Or, as Future might say, a “sensational” one.

Check out fan-shot footage below, as well as a video taken onstage by Chance himself.