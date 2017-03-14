Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Danced On A Stripper Pole And Isn’t Sorry About It

This morning (May 17), Radar Online published a video of Jennifer Lawrence partying at a strip club in Vienna, Austria, where she’s currently filming a movie. The gossip site sold the story as a “bombshell world exclusive,” but J-Law was hardly fazed.

A few hours after the video leaked, Lawrence issued a response on Facebook, confirming that, yes, the footage is real, and no, she’s not at all sorry about it.

“I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night,” the actress wrote. She also clarified that she wasn’t wearing a skimpy bra like Radar Online claimed — it was an Alexander Wang top, thankyouverymuch.

“Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength,” she wrote, oh-so-perfectly capping her blunt response. Would you expect anything less from her?