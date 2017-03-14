Aaron And Nick Carter Are 'Heartbroken' After Dad's Death

Michael Buckner/Getty

Brothers Aaron and Nick Carter took to Twitter Wednesday (May 17) to share their grief following their dad's death. Robert "Bob" Carter, 65, reportedly died Tuesday in Florida. His cause of death is yet to be determined.

"I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night," the Backstreet Boy confirmed after TMZ first broke the devastating news. Meanwhile, Aaron's been sharing family photos in remembrance of his "poppa smurf."

Just five years ago, the Carter family mourned the loss of Leslie, Nick and Aaron's sister, who died at age 25.

"We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon," Aaron wrote on Instagram. "You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero."