13 Disney And Nickelodeon Stars With New Shows On The Horizon

Too many shows, not enough time

Get your DVRs ready, because a horde of new and exciting TV shows are heading your way this 2017–2018 season.

With upfronts happening this month, networks are proudly sharing teasers for their upcoming series, and many feature actors from your childhood. Though various pilots weren't picked up for series — including Debby Ryan's Insatiable and Miranda Cosgrove's Spaced Out (boo!) — several celebs will soon return to TV in completely different roles than the Disney and Nickelodeon ones they're best known for. While most new shows don't have an official premiere date yet, many of them are slated to begin airing this fall. Here are a few we're most excited to see.

  1. Sterling Knight from StarStruck and Sonny with a Chance
    The Show: In the Rough

    Premieres: June 6, 2017 on go90 and Rated Red

    Synopsis: A professional golfer manages a gaggle of misfit employees at a country club. The series also stars Ryan Merriman of Smart House and The Luck of the Irish fame.

  2. Essence Atkins from Smart Guy
    The Show: Marlon

    Premieres: August 16, 2017 on NBC

    Synopsis: Exes agree to coparent their two kids with disastrous results.

  3. T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh from That's So Raven
    The Show: There's ... Johnny!

    Premieres: August 24, 2017 on Seeso

    Synopsis: Set in the early 1970s, the series takes us behind the scenes of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, as seen through the eyes of the staff.

  4. Elizabeth Gillies from Victorious
    The Show: Dynasty

    Premieres: Fall 2017 on The CW

    Synopsis: A reboot of the 1980s daytime soap opera, the show follows the exploits of two wealthy, feuding families.

  5. Justin Chon from Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior and Just Jordan
    The Show: Deception

    Premieres: Fall 2017 on ABC

    Synopsis: Ruined by a scandal, a famous magician lends his expertise to the FBI, helping catch criminals while working on his comeback.

  6. Yvette Nicole Brown from Drake & Josh
    The Show: The Mayor

    Premieres: Fall 2017 on ABC

    Synopsis: Hoping to boost his image, a struggling rapper runs for mayor and actually ends up winning.

  7. Erika Christensen from Can of Worms
    The Show: Ten Days in the Valley

    Premieres: Fall 2017 on ABC

    Synopsis: While working as a producer on a police TV show, a single mother fights to find her missing daughter.

  8. Nathan Kress from iCarly
    The Show: LA to Vegas

    Premieres: Fall 2017 on Fox

    Synopsis: Every weekend, an eclectic airline crew and their passengers fly from L.A. to Sin City, hoping to make it big. Kress is called a "baby man" in the show's trailer.

  9. Brian Stepanek from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
    The Show: Young Sheldon

    Premieres: Fall 2017 on CBS

    Synopsis: A prequel to The Big Bang Theory, the series follows 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper as he struggles to fit in with both his high school classmates and his dysfunctional family. It's unclear how big of a role Stepanek has, but according to the trailer, he is playing a teacher who isn't thrilled about Sheldon being in his class.

  10. Avan Jogia from Victorious
    The Show: Ghost Wars

    Premieres: 2017 on Syfy

    Synopsis: When an Alaskan town is plagued by paranormal phenomena, it's up to the town's outcast to use his repressed psychic powers to save the community.

  11. Olivia Holt from Girl Vs. Monster and Kickin' It
    The Show: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

    Premieres: Early 2018 on Freeform

    Synopsis: Two teens are mysteriously connected by their newly acquired superpowers.

  12. Carlos PenaVega from Big Time Rush
    The Show: Life Sentence

    Premieres: 2018 on The CW

    Synopsis: After learning she beat cancer, a girl must try to live her life without acting like she's dying.

  13. Gregg Sulkin from Wizards of Waverly Place and Avalon High
    The Show: Marvel's Runaways

    Premieres: TBD on Hulu

    Synopsis: A group of teens run away to cope with the fact that their parents are secretly supervillains.