13 Disney And Nickelodeon Stars With New Shows On The Horizon

Get your DVRs ready, because a horde of new and exciting TV shows are heading your way this 2017–2018 season.
With upfronts happening this month, networks are proudly sharing teasers for their upcoming series, and many feature actors from your childhood. Though various pilots weren't picked up for series — including Debby Ryan's Insatiable and Miranda Cosgrove's Spaced Out (boo!) — several celebs will soon return to TV in completely different roles than the Disney and Nickelodeon ones they're best known for. While most new shows don't have an official premiere date yet, many of them are slated to begin airing this fall. Here are a few we're most excited to see.
Sterling Knight from StarStruck and Sonny with a ChanceDisney / Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF
The Show: In the Rough
Premieres: June 6, 2017 on go90 and Rated Red
Synopsis: A professional golfer manages a gaggle of misfit employees at a country club. The series also stars Ryan Merriman of Smart House and The Luck of the Irish fame.
Essence Atkins from Smart GuyBuena Vista Television / Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
The Show: Marlon
Premieres: August 16, 2017 on NBC
Synopsis: Exes agree to coparent their two kids with disastrous results.
T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh from That's So RavenGreg Doherty/Getty Images
The Show: There's ... Johnny!
Premieres: August 24, 2017 on Seeso
Synopsis: Set in the early 1970s, the series takes us behind the scenes of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, as seen through the eyes of the staff.
Elizabeth Gillies from VictoriousNickelodeon / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW
The Show: Dynasty
Premieres: Fall 2017 on The CW
Synopsis: A reboot of the 1980s daytime soap opera, the show follows the exploits of two wealthy, feuding families.
Justin Chon from Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior and Just JordanDisney / Tasia Wells/Getty Images
The Show: Deception
Premieres: Fall 2017 on ABC
Synopsis: Ruined by a scandal, a famous magician lends his expertise to the FBI, helping catch criminals while working on his comeback.
Yvette Nicole Brown from Drake & JoshNickelodeon / Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
The Show: The Mayor
Premieres: Fall 2017 on ABC
Synopsis: Hoping to boost his image, a struggling rapper runs for mayor and actually ends up winning.
Erika Christensen from Can of WormsDisney / Amanda Edwards/WireImage
The Show: Ten Days in the Valley
Premieres: Fall 2017 on ABC
Synopsis: While working as a producer on a police TV show, a single mother fights to find her missing daughter.
Nathan Kress from iCarlyNickelodeon / Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
The Show: LA to Vegas
Premieres: Fall 2017 on Fox
Synopsis: Every weekend, an eclectic airline crew and their passengers fly from L.A. to Sin City, hoping to make it big. Kress is called a "baby man" in the show's trailer.
Brian Stepanek from The Suite Life of Zack and CodyDisney / Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Show: Young Sheldon
Premieres: Fall 2017 on CBS
Synopsis: A prequel to The Big Bang Theory, the series follows 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper as he struggles to fit in with both his high school classmates and his dysfunctional family. It's unclear how big of a role Stepanek has, but according to the trailer, he is playing a teacher who isn't thrilled about Sheldon being in his class.
Avan Jogia from VictoriousNickelodeon / Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The Show: Ghost Wars
Premieres: 2017 on Syfy
Synopsis: When an Alaskan town is plagued by paranormal phenomena, it's up to the town's outcast to use his repressed psychic powers to save the community.
Olivia Holt from Girl Vs. Monster and Kickin' ItDisney / Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The Show: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Premieres: Early 2018 on Freeform
Synopsis: Two teens are mysteriously connected by their newly acquired superpowers.
Carlos PenaVega from Big Time RushNickelodeon / Tibrina Hobson/WireImage
The Show: Life Sentence
Premieres: 2018 on The CW
Synopsis: After learning she beat cancer, a girl must try to live her life without acting like she's dying.
Gregg Sulkin from Wizards of Waverly Place and Avalon HighDisney / Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images
The Show: Marvel's Runaways
Premieres: TBD on Hulu
Synopsis: A group of teens run away to cope with the fact that their parents are secretly supervillains.