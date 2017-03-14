David Livingston/Getty Images / Monica Schipper/WireImage / Barry King/Getty Images

13 Disney And Nickelodeon Stars With New Shows On The Horizon

Get your DVRs ready, because a horde of new and exciting TV shows are heading your way this 2017–2018 season.

With upfronts happening this month, networks are proudly sharing teasers for their upcoming series, and many feature actors from your childhood. Though various pilots weren't picked up for series — including Debby Ryan's Insatiable and Miranda Cosgrove's Spaced Out (boo!) — several celebs will soon return to TV in completely different roles than the Disney and Nickelodeon ones they're best known for. While most new shows don't have an official premiere date yet, many of them are slated to begin airing this fall. Here are a few we're most excited to see.