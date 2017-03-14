Did Josh's Promposal Do Panic! At The Disco Justice?

The 18-year-old recreated one of rock's most famous videos -- fire breather and all

A young man named Josh panicked about the prom -- until he decided to use Panic! at the Disco to sweep his girlfriend off her feet.

On tonight's episode of Promposal, the 18-year-old explained that he totally blew it last year when he asked his beloved Malea to the big dance. How so? Well, um, he simply held up a wrinkled promposal sign on the day of the prom.

"It was horrible -- I hated every second of it," Malea admitted.

Even worse, Malea's mother -- who definitely kind of doesn't seem to like Josh that much -- harshly agreed.

But this year, Josh had a plan: Since Panic! at the Disco is Malea's all-time favorite band, he decided to recreate the video for "I Write Sins Not Tragedies." And recreate it he did: Enlisting his pals (plus a juggler, bearded woman, fire breather and more) to help, Josh wrote and recorded new lyrics to the song and then videotaped an elaborate performance in a chapel -- imitating every move from Panic's now-famous video. Finally, he had his clip played at a movie theater where Malea had innocently arrived to watch a film.

Her reaction to the video -- plus Josh walking out with a T-shirt that read, "Prom?": laughter, tears and a great big "hell yeah!" And get this -- even her stone-faced mom softened, saying, "Josh has completely surpassed my expectations of him." Oh, and naturally, the couple looked picture-perfect on the big day.

But what do you think? Did Josh do Panic! at the Disco justice with his take on "I Write Sins Not Tragedies"? And will Malea's mom loosen up some more and welcome Josh into the fold? Give us your opinion, then catch another Promposal Sunday at 7:30/6:30c.