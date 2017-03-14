Travis Scott Sets A World Record By Performing ‘Goosebumps’ 14 Times In A Row

Getty Images

Back in 2012, Jay Z and Kanye West closed out their Watch the Throne tour in Paris by performing “Ni**as in Paris” a whopping 12 times. They subsequently set the record for the most times a song has been performed by an artist during a single concert, but they’ve now been officially dethroned.

Fittingly enough, it was Kanye’s protégé Travis Scott who shattered the wild record when he rolled into Oklahoma City this week on his Birds Eye View tour. Scott performed his Kendrick Lamar–assisted hit “Goosebumps” 14 (yes, 14) times in a row, beating ’Ye and Jay’s record by two (just in case). He also made a stylish video documenting the feat, which shows the crowd getting rowdier and rowdier with each playback.

Between this new record and Scott’s recent arrest after a concert in Arkansas got too rowdy, he’s definitely living up to his reputation as one of the wildest performers out there. Plus, he's keeping fans on his toes with his surprise-released new tunes. Can't wait to see what craziness he'll get into next.