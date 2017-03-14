Farrah Goes On A Teen Mom OG Date -- With An Are You The One? Alum

Farrah has expressed her desire to find a perfect match -- and during this week's Teen Mom OG episode, the entrepreneur spent some QT with someone who knows a thing or two about finding a scientifically compatible partner. So who was the lucky MTV fella?

"You are such a gentleman," Farrah told Season 4 vet Asaf, who met Sophia's mama while participating in a dating contest at a Teen Mom OG after-show. And after he presented her with a lovely bouquet as she enjoyed a manicure, she stated, "You really know how to turn it up for a date."

So would the Truth Booth say these two are a PM?

"I planned a lot of things for us," Asaf told Farrah when she broke the news to him that she needed to catch a flight after they finished at the beauty lounge. But when he offered to give her a ride, she declined and opted for her car service instead. While she later stated she had "fun," the two didn't discuss a future outing. The silver lining: They snapped a cute photo -- to send to his mom.

Be sure to keep watching Farrah (and possibly Asaf) every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c.