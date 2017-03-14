Ed Sheeran's Prom Suit Choice Will Make You Laugh (And Cringe)

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Picking out the perfect prom attire can be a production -- something Ed Sheeran understands all too well. 'Tis the season for promposals (and corsages and limos and much more)!

The "Shape of You" crooner recently caught up with MTV News and reflected on his experience getting ready for the big dance.

"Girls obviously all look amazing at their prom, but guys -- it's the first time you've ever worn a suit," the Grammy winner reveals in the clip, above.

So what was Ed's outfit selection for the special occasion? Well, we'll let him do the honors of describing his ensemble -- but here's how he feels about the look now.

"What the f**k was I doing?" he asks, with a big laugh.

To hear about the wardrobe choice, watch the video -- and also see Lea Michele open up about her prom adventures in the Big Apple!