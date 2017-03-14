Here’s Why I Am Heath Ledger Focuses On The Actor’s Life, Not His Death

Spike TV

I Am Heath Ledger, which debuted on Spike TV this week, is an intimate look at the the life and career of the late Heath Ledger, who died from an accidental drug overdose in 2008. Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis's poignant documentary details Ledger's creative pursuits through the eyes of the people who knew him best — and through the lens of his own camera. (Most of the archival footage in the film was shot by the actor himself.) Those people include childhood friends Trevor DiCarlo and Kane Manera, his family, Ben Mendelsohn, Naomi Watts, Ang Lee, Ben Harper, and his longtime agent Steve Alexander, among others. Ledger's close friend and creative collaborator, Matt Amato, was not only influential in helping Murray and Buitenhuis go through Ledger's extensive catalogue of footage but also in getting the actor's family on board with the project.

Actress Michelle Williams, the mother of Ledger's daughter, does not appear in the film, but she did give the project her blessing. “I really did think the answer was going to be no, so I talked to Michelle, and surprisingly, she thought this was something that I should pursue at this point,” Amato told MTV News. “And I felt like there needed to be an anecdote to all of the gossip that's out there.”

I Am Heath Ledger celebrates the life of an artist who, as Harper says in the film, was bigger than the world had room for. The film doesn't dwell on Ledger's untimely death, nor does it get into grim specifics, and that was intentional. “We're not diving into those details,” Murray told MTV News. “If that's something that somebody needs, unfortunately, they can find that. We're honoring his death. You don't emotionally feel his loss through the details of his death — you feel it through the journey of those who were close to him and how they cope with it.”

What the film does offer, however, is rare insight into the restless mind of the actor, filmmaker, father, and rabid chess player. To Amato's point, it also quells some of the long-standing rumors surrounding his death. Here are some of the major revelations from the documentary.