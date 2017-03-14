Getty

Avril Lavigne And Ashley Tisdale Sang Together Like It’s 2005 Or Something

Sorry, Vanessa Hudgens, but Ashley Tisdale has some new singing partners: Avril Lavigne and Demi Lovato. The unlikely trio got together for "Trophy Boy," from the upcoming Charming soundtrack. All three artists voice characters in the animated movie, which tackles Prince Charming's complicated backstory.

In the trailer, protagonist Lenore (Lovato) informs Snow White (Lavigne), Cinderella (Tisdale), and Sleeping Beauty (Chinese pop star G.E.M.) that they're all engaged to the same Prince Charming, making him the OG fuckboy. That's where "Trophy Boy," a catchy bop about wanting both the guy AND the crown, comes in. Hear a snippet below.

Lovato executive produced the Charming soundtrack, which also features Sia. Disney princesses reimagined as pop stars, anyone?