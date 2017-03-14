Kesha Reaches Out To Eating-Disorder Survivors In Touching New Essay

Getty Images

In a new essay for Teen Vogue, Kesha opens up about her lifelong struggle with body image and bullying.

Although she was teased as a kid for making her own clothes and ignoring social norms, Kesha says that the cyberbullying she endures as a public figure is much, much more toxic. "When I think about the kind of bullying I dealt with as a child and teen, it seems almost quaint compared with what goes on today," she writes. "The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick...I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me."

Even though the comments came from strangers, they took a serious toll on her health. "Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fueled my eating disorder," Kesha writes. "The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked. I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great."

Over time, though, she learned to take care of herself and protect herself from toxic commentary about her body. She's now taking the lessons she's learned over the past few years and channeling them into her music.

"I’m currently writing an album that explores how my vulnerabilities are a strength, not a weakness," Kesha says.

"With this essay, I want to pass along the message to anyone who struggles with an eating disorder, or depression, or anxiety, or anything else, that if you have physical or emotional scars, don’t be ashamed of them, because they are part of you. Remember that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. And that no one can take the magic you make."