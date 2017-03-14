Miley Cyrus Reveals That Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl' Is About Her

Jamie McCarthy + Jeff Kravitz

She kissed a girl, and she liked it — but apparently that girl Katy Perry was smooching back in the day was none other than Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus — who dropped her first new song in a minute, "Malibu," and is revving up to release a full-length album soon — has been working the promotional circuit to support her latest track, and a conversation about the single took a detour to the past. Specifically, to a moment in 2008, when Perry put out her breakthrough hit, "I Kissed A Girl," as Cyrus revealed that the song is about her.

"We were actually just realizing that next year, we'll have been friends for 10 years!" she revealed in an on-air chat with radio station WKTU. "I think that's my friend I've known the longest, which is really, really weird. When she came out with 'I Kissed A Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie. I heard her on the radio — they said, 'Who did you write that about?' she said me!"

Perry then invited Cyrus to the 2008 VMAs, and thus a long, lovely friendship — and one of the biggest hits of the decade — was born.