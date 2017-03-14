Matthew Morrison Will Soon Have A Baby Join His Glee Club

FOX via Getty Images

Matthew Morrison is about to take on his most challenging role yet: fatherhood.

On Thursday (May 17), the Glee and Broadway star revealed on Instagram that he and wife Renee are expecting their first child, due this fall. Morrison shared a heartwarming video with a hopeful message about the future and wrote in the caption, "We will have a new addition to the family and I'm blown away by the unconditional love that I already possess for this child. I have such a clear vision of the Father that I want to be, but the perfection lies in the balance and teamwork that Renee and I have cultivated."

Speaking to People recently, the actor explained how he is "looking forward to everything" about fatherhood. Renee shared the same video to her own Instagram, gushing about starting this new chapter of their married life together: "I couldn't have dreamt of a better Papa for our little one."

Congrats to the parents-to-be!