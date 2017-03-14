Katy Perry Is Your New American Idol Judge

Getty Images

American Idol won’t be missing star power when it relaunches next season — the singing competition series has just snagged Katy Perry as a judge.

ABC announced Perry’s new gig during its upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday (May 16). The “Bon Appétit” singer later confirmed the news on Twitter, and said in a statement, “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

ABC’s Idol is expected to premiere during the 2017-18 season, and Perry is the first big name attached to the rebooted franchise’s 16th season. Simon Cowell recently revealed he declined to return as a judge, while Kelly Clarkson is set to be a coach on the next season of The Voice after she was pursued by Idol producers.

American Idol, which ran for 15 seasons on FOX, will need to prove it’s still relevant after its ratings plummeted in later seasons. A big star like Perry should help. Plus, she’ll need the publicity for her new album, Witness, which arrives June 9, and her subsequent nationwide tour, which kicks off this fall. Slay that promo, KP!