Demi Lovato Is A Cosmic Rebel In Cheat Codes’ ‘No Promises’ Video

YouTube

Two months after Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato debuted “No Promises,” they’re back with the upbeat song’s wild video. Just in time for song-of-the-summer season!

In the Hannah Lux Davis–directed vid, Lovato rocks a cosmic-rebel look while roaming a post-apocalyptic wasteland. As she trades vocals with Cheat Codes singer Trevor Dahl, she dances among the ruins of a wrecked building while neon prisms float around her. There are plenty of futuristic special effects throughout, and even hints of interdimensional travel. No, I don’t have any idea what’s happening here either, but it looks cool, so just roll with it.