Justin Bieber Just Made History With His Back-To-Back No. 1 Songs

Getty Images

Justin Bieber was sitting pretty atop the Hot 100 last week with “I’m the One,” but he's now been dethroned … by himself.

According to Billboard, the Canadian star has made history by becoming the only artist ever to have new No. 1 songs in back-to-back weeks. A week ago, he reached the top spot with DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One,” a feat he shared with Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper. This week, he’s in the top spot again thanks to his feature on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s remix of “Despacito.”

It should be noted that several artists have replaced themselves at No. 1 on the Hot 100, but none have done it with new songs in consecutive weeks until now. Billboard reports that the Beatles had held the record for the fastest accumulation of new No. 1s when “Can’t Buy Me Love” replaced “She Loves You” after two weeks back in 1964. With his back-to-back week feat, Bieber can say he’s bested the Beatles.

This is Bieber’s fifth No. 1, and the first for Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Even more impressive, “Despacito” is now the first mostly Spanish-language No. 1 since “Macarena” swept the nation in 1996.

Bieber had just two words to say about his historic accomplishment: “Thank you.”