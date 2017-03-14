There are more to these items than meet the eye. Feel like a secret agent in your every day life with these gizmos and gadgets that will make getting through the day easier.
Whatever your errands are, this bag converts to a tote, shoulder bag, and backpack.
This collapsible cosmetics bag can hold everything.
Use your touchscreen phone in the dead of winter with specially designed gloves.
This looks like a regular lightbulb, but actually works to extend the wi-fi signal in your home.
Bring your drink in the pool with fruity beverage boats.
This portable humidifier is powered by a USB port.
These tweezers have a light on them, so you can catch every hair.
Transform your desktop clutter with this desktop organizer.
This bendy charging cable is super handy in the car.
Save space in the bathroom with a combo magazine rack/toilet paper stand.
Add a twist to plain liquors with this vodka flavor infuser.
These bookends are a brilliant way to display your knick knacks.