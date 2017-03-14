Um, Here's How Katy Perry Peed At The Met Gala

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

She reveals her secret to going to bathroom in extravagant gowns

It turns out that celebrities at the Met Gala used the bathroom as, you know, an actual bathroom, and not just a hangout spot to take selfies and violate the Health Department's no-smoking rule. Or, at least, Katy Perry did.

Katy appeared on Ellen to promote her upcoming album and revealed the secret to peeing while wearing her multilayered Met Gala gown.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"This seems like this would be hard to use the restroom or do anything," Ellen observed.

"Yeah, you know, there was a lot of self-control," Katy explained. "Practice and GoGirls. You know, those little contraptions where you get to urinate standing up."

I did some googling and, yes, GoGirl appears to be a funnel that allows people with vaginas to easily pee standing up.

"I've used them in several music videos because I always find myself in this predicament where I have a very extravagant, unrealistic, impractical costume on," she further elaborated.

Hm, yes, I could see how such a device could be helpful while, say, wearing a latex bodysuit and being rolled around in flour by a fleet of chefs as Katy did in her most recent video for "Bon Appétit." Thanks for the life hack, Katy!