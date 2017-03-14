11 Things We Learned From Harry Styles: Behind the Album

Getty Images

Harry Styles’s self-titled debut album arrived last Friday (May 12), which means you’ve hopefully slow-danced to “Sweet Creature” and rocked out to “Only Angel” at least a few times by now. If you’re still craving more, there's good news: Apple Music has given fans a revealing look into the project’s creation with Harry Styles: Behind the Album.

The 49-minute documentary includes interview segments with Styles, footage from his Jamaican writing retreat, live performances, and plenty of intimate moments in the studio. Here are 11 things we learned from the revealing doc.