Ashley Tisdale Weighs In On That Wild High School Musical Sharpay Theory

Todd Williamson/FilmMagic

One High School Musical fan just had the guts to say what we've all been thinking: Sharpay Evans deserved better. On Sunday (May 14), Twitter user Karim, a.k.a. @SHARPAYSAVICTIM, started an epic and truly hysterical thread about Sharpay's struggle in the HSM universe. Basically, everyone was out to get the East High Wildcat, and we shouldn't stan Troy and Gabriella — or "Flopriella," as Karim called her.

We all owe you an apology, Sharpay. We were wrong.

While we can't include the 70+ tweets in the thread, here are a few major highlights:

For starters, assuming you're going to get the lead in a high school play when no one knows who you are is just selfish. Jemal Countess/WireImage Karim wrote: "Looking at the sign up sheet and Sharpay shows up and she tells them that there's always supporting roles if they wanna get in theater which ... Is seen a bitchy move but I don't see how that's bitchy like people gotta start somewhere like you don't just expect to be the star." Seriously, lower your ego, Flopriella. Have you never done musical theater before?

Sharpay turned Kelsi's slow, boring songs into pop hits Michael Tran/FilmMagic Did she get a thank you for her efforts? SHE MOST CERTAINLY DID NOT. Instead, Troy and Flopriella were able to score a callback after auditions had closed. If I had worked my ass off for something, I'd expect the rules to apply to everyone. Lookin' at you, Darbus. You did this.

Theater became cool when the popular kids started liking it. Theo Wargo/WireImage East High is filled with a bunch of "Wildrats" who thought theater was lame until hot-shot Troy and nerdy-but-cute Flopriella made it cool. Sharpay put up with a lot of shit from her classmates over the years about being involved with theater. She was even a good sport and congratulated Flopriella on her "achievement" at the end of the movie. Did anyone notice? Hell no.

Of course, Sharpay eventually had the last laugh with Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure John M. Heller/Getty Images As Karim graciously put it: "But then Ashley Tisdale came fucking THROUGH and said she did Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure because Sharpay deserved better ... And she finally ended up on Broadway and in the spotlight where she belongs after a lot of blood sweat and tears."

Hours after the thread went viral, star Ashley Tisdale weighed in.

So, does Tisdale's co-sign make this theory canon now?