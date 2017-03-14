Niall Horan Can’t Stop Smiling In His Intimate ‘Slow Hands’ Lyric Video

YouTube

Niall Horan’s been a busy dude lately, between ramping up excitement for his solo career and squeezing in mini One Direction reunions. Now, in his lyric video for funky new single “Slow Hands,” he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his crazy life, inviting fans backstage, onstage, and even into his car.

The low-key clip shows Horan rehearsing the song with a live band, hitting the recording studio with longtime 1D collaborator Julian Bunetta, and looking out at empty arenas before live shows. He picks up the guitar at some points, plays air guitar at others, and even sits behind the drum kit for a bit. Pieces of the song’s lyrics flash onscreen throughout, but you’ll probably be too distracted by Horan’s constantly smiling face to even notice them.

“Slow Hands” is the second taste of Horan’s upcoming debut solo album, following last year’s folky, more introspective “This Town.” Can't wait to see what else he has in the works.