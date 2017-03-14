This Is Us Stars Sniff Back Tears Watching Fans Cry Over The Show

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

This Is Us took home the Tearjerker award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards the weekend before last, and the cast wasted little time living up to the honor. In a new video released Monday (May 15), fans discuss how the show impacted their real lives. Little do they know, their favorite actors — Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz — are listening to their powerful stories.

"I come from a family of five, single mother, never knew who my dad was," one fan shares. "But recently, I took a DNA test [and] found out the name of my biological father. This is while we were watching the show."

Brown's character goes through a similar experience on This Is Us. Season 1 covers the complicated relationship between Randall Pearson, who's adopted at birth, and his ailing biological father. "How he responded, seeing his journey, his bonding with his father and stuff like that, is kind of a therapy," the fan explains.

The waterworks keep coming when Moore, Ventimiglia, Brown, and Metz come out to surprise these super-fans. They promptly lose their chill, profusely thanking the cast, who thanks them right back.

Here's something else to be thankful for: This Is Us has already been renewed for two more seasons, so the Pearsons will have ample opportunity to make us ugly-cry all over again.