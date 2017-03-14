Todd Williamson/Getty Images / Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Stranger Things And 13 Reasons Why May Be Joining Forces For A Music Supergroup

If you're anxiously waiting for Netflix to wake up and create a Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why mash-up, stars Finn Wolfhard and Dylan Minnette are already at work trying to make your dreams come true.

At the Fonda Theatre in L.A. on Sunday (May 14), 14-year-old Wolfhard was the host for "Strange '80s," a benefit concert put together by the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which featured none other than Minnette's band, Wallows. Their first single, "Pleaser," dropped last month.

Wolfhard's band, Calpurnia, also performed at the benefit — which means that yes, nerdy Mike Wheeler is in a kick-ass band. On Monday (May 15), Wolfhard tweeted, "How bout some shows with @wallowsmusic one day?" Minnette was quick to respond ("Hell yes") and so were Wallows ("Calpurnia = legends").

You don't need to be Raven Baxter to foresee an epic collaboration in the near future.