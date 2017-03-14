Frank Ocean Is In Rare Form Rapping On A$AP Rocky’s New Song

Getty Images

Frank Ocean’s "Blonded Radio" has debuted a slew of new music since its launch back in February, and the Beats 1 show’s latest episode was no exception.

In the early hours of Monday morning (May 15), Episode 006 unboxed “RAF,” a new song from A$AP Rocky that features Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ocean himself. On it, all four artists contribute fashion-centric verses inspired by Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons. Ocean, for his part, is in rare rapping form, and makes a baller reference to the time he dined at the White House: “Plate of ravioli at Obama’s, right, right.” The track’s tied together by Rocky’s “please don’t touch my Raf” hook and some playful ad-libs from Playboi Carti.

On the same show, Ocean thanked The Beatles for “almost single-handedly getting me out of writer’s block.” That might explain why he’s been on such a hot creative streak lately — “RAF” follows other recent tracks “Lens,” “Chanel,” “Slide on Me,” and “Biking.” Sure, he’s recently canceled some summertime festival appearances, but it looks like Ocean’s not disappearing again. Hopefully.