Hannah Montana’s Moises Arias Will Always Be Rico At Heart

Hannah Montana may have ended six years ago — and star Miley Cyrus recently told Disney she probably won't do a spin-off — but Moises Arias is still carrying the torch for the beloved show.

On Monday (May 15), Arias made Hannah Montana fans' day with a new Instagram pic. The 23-year-old posted a candid shot of himself sporting long locks and a special shirt. "Dead Men Tells - iPortraits," he captioned.

In case you need a refresher, Rico's Surf Shop was the name of the concession stand his character, Rico, managed on the beach. Rico's frenemy, Jackson Stewart (Jason Earles), sometimes worked there (when he wasn't trying to pick up girls).

While his choice of wardrobe is clearly a nod to Hannah Montana, his caption seems to reference another Disney franchise: Pirates of the Caribbean. Lately (and not-so-lately), fans have noticed how similar Arias looks to Orlando Bloom's Pirates character, Will Turner.

If Arias were to show up in the new Pirates film, I don't think fans would be mad. Savvy?