Christopher Polk/Getty

So Drake Went To Prom With His Cousin Last Weekend

For all the hype promposals get, prom night is when the magic really happens. Last weekend, Drake made the big dance even more spectacular for his cousin, Jalaah Moore. TMZ reports that he paid for her and her date's matching glittery outfits, a white Rolls-Royce to roll up in, AND an after-party at Hard Rock Cafe for 400 people. Talk about a night to remember.

On top of all that pizzazz, Drizzy flew into Memphis, Tennessee, to third-wheel — or chaperone, perhaps — Moore and her guy all night. Something tells me they probably didn't mind the extra company, however.

"Best day ever," Moore captioned a photo of the trio, along with a generous number of heart-eye emojis. Her classmates were similarly starstruck.

Prom season is still going strong, and we've already seen guest appearances from The Chainsmokers and Drake. Who'll be next?