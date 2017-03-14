Disney Asked Miley Cyrus About Doing A Hannah Montana Spin-Off

John Medina/WireImage

We are T-minus two months away from seeing Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) together again on Disney Channel with Raven's Home, a spin-off of That's So Raven.

While fans are unsurprisingly stoked for the July 21 premiere, so is Disney alum Miley Cyrus. Stopping by the Zach Sang Show recently, Cyrus confessed Disney Channel actually asked her about doing a Hannah Montana spin-off.

"Dude," Cyrus told host Zach Sang, "I had to go to Disney the other day to promote and that was, you know that was the first thing they said. Because Raven's back." The "Malibu" singer went on to gush how excited she was for Raven's Home and that it'll be her "binge watch of the year." I mean, same.

But before you start thinking you're about to get the best of both worlds, Cyrus said "probably not" in response to whether she'd be onboard for a Hannah Montana spin-off. Womp womp. While the above clip cuts out at the end, the full interview includes Cyrus joking about having to spend even more time with her dad if they did another show. "I didn't get a school escape like most people," she said, "I went to work with my dad."

Fair enough, but still. Rewatching every episode of Hannah Montana on Disney Channel last December just got us wanting more exploits of Miley, Lilly, Oliver, Jackson, Robby Ray, Rico, and more. But, van der Pol did see Cyrus chatting about Raven's Home and tweeted out a heart emoji. So, we kind of got the best of both worlds?