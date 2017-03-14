Gigi And Zayn Reveal They're 'Really Into Aliens'

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The model gets extraterrestrial in a new cover story for Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are just like any normal young couple. Except they're both wildly famous. Oh, and also they are, I quote, "really into aliens."

In the June cover story of Harper's Bazaar, we learn that Gigi's favorite Netflix series is Abstract: The Art of Design, her favorite dishes to cook are pesto pasta and banana bread, and she and her boyfriend believe in aliens. The model doesn't divulge much else about their extraterrestrial affinities but she stars in a spread aptly shot at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The clothes from the shoot appear to be from Chanel's recent Fall 2017 space-themed collection, which, if you recall, had a runway show featuring an actual rocket.

What do Gigi and Zayn know that we don't know? @NASA I need ANSWERS!