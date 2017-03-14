Holland Roden Plus Colton Haynes Equals The Ultimate Jydia Throwback

Mark Davis/Getty Images for CDF

Way back when, jock Jackson Whittemore and popular gal Lydia Martin were happy together as Teen Wolf boyfriend/girlfriend. And the actors behind the iconic supernatural duo also enjoyed some good times outside of the confines of Beacon Hills -- and not as a Banshee/Kanima, respectively.

"Haha found this photo from 6 years ago! Paint parties with @coltonlhaynes," Holland Roden (who will return to MTV this summer along with the rest of the notorious pack) captioned the priceless Instagram image above with Colton Haynes. "To dressing up in sheet gowns and burnin the night away.. yes I called my mom :)," she added (the snap was shared on Mother's Day).

Kinda looks like this candid could have been from Lydia's Season 2 birthday bash (you know, the one with the wolfsbane). Oh, and Jydia forever and ever.