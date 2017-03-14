Ashley Tisdale And Cole Sprouse Reunited, Thanks To Debby Ryan

Eric Neitzel/WireImage

Get ready for all the feels, because a Suite Life of Zack and Cody reunion happened over the weekend. Stars Ashley Tisdale (Maddie Fitzpatrick) and Cole Sprouse (Cody Martin) met up at Debby Ryan's 24th birthday party — which thus makes this a Suite Life on Deck reunion as well, since Ryan played Cody's girlfriend, Bailey Pickett, on the spin-off.

Tisdale shared pics on her Snapchat Saturday (May 13), and we're so thankful screenshots are forever. Both celebs look completely different from their Disney Channel days. For starters, Sprouse is significantly taller. But more importantly, neither of them is blond anymore. Tisdale, who's been busy as an entrepreneur and lending her voice to Charming, proves brunettes actually have more fun.

Meanwhile, Sprouse sports black hair for his role as famed comic book character Jughead Jones on Riverdale, which just wrapped its shocking Season 1 finale.

Tisdale 'grammed a cute pic from the big night with Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun: "Last night celebrating the one and only @Debbyryan. Thanks for the feast, the tears and the laughs."

While Sprouse's bro, Dylan, didn't appear to be at the party, he has reunited with Tisdale a few times over the past couple of years. Maybe one day we'll get that mega Suite Life reunion, but until then we'll keep running in lobbies and trying to recite Esteban's entire name from memory.