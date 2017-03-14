Lana Del Rey Channels Her Hippie Ancestors On 'Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind'

Getty Images

Remember that time Lana Del Rey wrote a song for the trees after Coachella this year? She's decided to share it with the rest of us, too.

"Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind" is a fully fleshed-out version of the a cappella Instagram snippet Lana teased in April. Over a hip-hop beat, she wonders what her place is as an entertainer amid the political chaos of the world in 2017. "I'd trade it all for a stairway to heaven," she sings. "I'd give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question."

All that fame and fortune, all those flower crowns and sweet tunes? Lana would give them up in a second if it meant she could fix the world. As it stands, she's just going to have to keep writing songs about it.