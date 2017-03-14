Katy Perry Turned Herself Into A Glam-Rock Clone For Her Fourth Album

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Katy Perry's fourth album will be here sooner than you think. The singer announced Monday (May 15) that KP4, entitled Witness, is arriving June 9 — and she's embarking on a huge tour not long after.

Fans knew that something was afoot after someone spotted a billboard in New York City's Times Square with Katy's made-up eye and the words “May 15.” Right on time, she's told us exactly when to expect the album.

The promotional image for the album and tour (which may be the LP's cover) features Katy and two of her clones lined up in a row with dark hair and striking makeup, sort of like if Sarah Manning from Orphan Black got a David Bowie makeover with some Kraftwerk vibes thrown in for good measure.

Katy also shared what appears to be a clip of the album's title track on Sunday (May 14). “Looking for a witness to get me through this,” she sings.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 14, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The Witness tour kicks off September 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and runs all the way into February 2018.