Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Impression Helped SNL Beat A Ratings Record

NBC Universal

Melissa McCarthy's incredible Sean Spicer impression has fast become one of the best performances Saturday Night Live has seen in decades, and her latest stint hosting the show brought in its best ratings in nearly a decade for a May episode.

Variety reports that the May 13 broadcast — which also featured Haim as musical guest — bested every other May episode to come before it in the ratings department. It brought in 10.3 million viewers — only a bit behind the 10.8 million that tuned in for the season's best episode so far — and scored a 2.7 rating with adult viewers between the ages of 18 and 49.

This is all to say that America is way more into McCarthy's Spicey than Spicey himself.

Congrats on joining the Five Timers club, McCarthy, and a very happy Mother's Day to you, too!