Paul McCartney Is A Convincing Scallywag In His Pirates of the Caribbean Look

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There's a super strong connection between rock 'n' roll and Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp's inspiration for the character of Jack Sparrow was found in the slurred speech and generally badassery of the guitar-wielding maestros of the genre, like Keith Richards, and Richards himself later made his mark on the franchise with a cameo as Captain Teague, Sparrow's dad, in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Now, that rock lineage just grew stronger, as another epic headliner has just joined their ranks for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — and that rock star is none other than Sir Paul McCartney.

The Beatle definitely looks the part, as his scraggly beard, bead-strewn dreads, and moony expression have him fitting right in with Sparrow, Teague, and the rest of the Flying Dutchman's salt-encrusted gang.

Still, we don't even know if he's in their gang, but McCartney doesn't seem to be undead or burnt to a crisp like Javier Bardem's villainous Captain Salazar in his Pirates portrait. IMDB has him down on the cast list as "Jail Guard 2," so it doesn't sound like he'll be swashbuckling alongside Sparrow and Co. when Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26 — but who knows? We'll cross our fingers that his Sparrow-esque dreads are an indication that he'll find himself in good company, and on the right end of Captain Jack's sword at that.