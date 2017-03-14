Niall Horan Had A Backstage Reunion With One Of His One Direction Mates

Mark Davis/DCNYRE2016/Getty Images for dcp

2017 has been huge for the members of One Direction as they each branch off into their own respective solo careers and celebrate some pretty huge personal milestones (like fatherhood, in Liam Payne's case).

Even if they're no longer sharing a stage on the regular, they're still there for each other, as two 1D members had a quick reunion — and a necklace swap, from the looks of it — backstage at KIIS FM's Wango Tango on May 13.

Niall Horan was one of the acts on the Wango Tango lineup, and Payne — who's gearing up to release his first solo single — swung through to say hey to his bandmate and support him. He even relinquished the Liam Chain for a bit and "christened" Horan with it (though we can't see if it is, in fact, that giant gold chain Payne's been sporting of late).

Horan and Payne then hit the town together after the show, so it appears that these two 1D dudes were more than happy to extend their catch-up. We're all for it; we just hope that a bigger reunion awaits in the not-so-distant future — and Payne does, too.