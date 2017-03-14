Cole Sprouse Is Ready For Kendall Jenner's Close-Up In This New Photo Spread

Jon Kopaloff + Gotham

You know that Cole Sprouse can act and rock a beanie like none other on Riverdale, but the actor is a talented photographer as well — and his shutterbug skills were put to good use in a recent spread for the Sunday Times starring Kendall Jenner.

Sprouse and Jenner spent some time together in the wild — or, at least in the wilds of Malibu — to snap these shots, which made for Sprouse's first shoot for a British mag and Jenner's first work since that controversial Pepsi ad threw her (and, uh, the rest of the world) for a loop. The shoot came together in the chillest of ways, as Sprouse and Jenner were acquaintances who'd met "at a couple of parties," and Sprouse's invite was both casual and ambitious given the star power involved.

The result: A bunch of beautiful, carefree photos that showcase Sprouse's eye for detail and Jenner swathed in some gorgeous bohemian frocks.

As she's been known to pick up a camera and take some amazing photos of her own, hopefully they'll shoot a sequel with Jenner behind the lens and Sprouse serving as the model next time around.

A fan can dream, but in the meantime feast your eyes on this lovely feature.