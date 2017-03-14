Harry Styles Gave Kanye West's 'Ultralight Beam' A Rock Makeover

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

HARRY COVERED KANYE. HARRY COVERED KANYE. HARRY! COVERED! KANYE!!!

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨

Got that freakout under control? Cool, same here. Let's move on, as this is an important matter to discuss, and we need to listen through this development approximately 912 times.

To celebrate the release of his solo debut of a self-titled album, Harry Styles performed an intimate set for some lucky fans in London on May 13 that included selections off the new record and some insane surprises. One such surprise included this dizzying sprawl of an "Ultralight Beam" cover that took the gospel vibes of Kanye West's original and replaced them with cymbal crashes, the lonely echo of a dreary guitar solo, and tons of amped-up drama that fall right in line with the vintage influences of his latest work.

This "Ultralight Beam" sounds like completely different song, but Styles soars on his interpretation of it, hitting every high note and retaining the heavens-reaching vibe that West, Chance The Rapper, and the rest of his talented collaborators brought to the track.

To re-work one of West's most recognizable tracks in recent memory is a bold move indeed, and to take such liberties with the material is a major creative risk, too. Thankfully, Harry's able to pull it off in his own way here, and this definitely made for a memorable release show. If you're one of the lucky few were able to snatch up tickets to his first solo tour, maybe you'll get to hear this live when he hits the road later this year.