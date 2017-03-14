Kim, Khloé, And Kourtney Kardashian Had An Englightening Experience At Planned Parenthood

Roy Rochlin / Karwai Tang / Jon Kopaloff

The Kardashian sisters spend a ton of time together, and frequently travel near and far for zany adventures and family hangs. This time, they opted to stay close to home and familiarize themselves with a crucial organization.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her and her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, from their recent visit to Planned Parenthood. The gals are all smiles, but the visit was a serious one in that they learned a ton about what the organization does — and how the House of Representatives "forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs."

They were clearly moved by their visit, and shared various some of the knowledge they picked up from their time with the PP crew: Kim posted the photo above with information about how the government can drastically affect the car Planned Parenthood provides, and Khloé shared stats about just how many people Planned Parenthood treats in the U.S. — a whopping 2.5 million patients.

It's good to know the Kardashians #StandwithPP — and that they're using their platforms to prove it.