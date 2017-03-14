Paris Jackson's Thoughts On Nudity Go Beyond Skin-Deep

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Paris Jackson has been thinking a lot about her relationship to "mama gaia," i.e. Earth, and it all has to do with getting comfortable in your own skin — and only your own skin, pretty much.

Via Twitter and later, a topless photo of herself, the model and aspiring actress ruminated on nudity and why people get all freaked out about all things naked.

For Paris, it's simple: She feels a stronger connection to the planet when she gardens — which she does in the nude, apparently — and stresses that this is about self-empowerment and an extension of her beliefs. Nudity, by her definition, "started as a movement for 'going back to nature,' 'expressing freedom,' 'being healthier' and was even called a philosophy."

"There's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy," she writes. "My favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun." She adds that this is a part of how she "expresses herself," and that her understanding of feminism involves accepting how women choose to express themselves in their own ways.

That's all she wrote, pretty much, but to sum it up: Paris just taught us what "earthing" means and she is very pro-nudity and sunshine.