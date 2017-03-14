Teen Mom 2 Milestone: Kailyn Lowry Is Officially A College Graduate

Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Presenting the graduate, Kailyn Lowry!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member officially completed her college studies this past weekend -- and she proudly obtained her diploma from Delaware State University. Looking sharp in that cap and gown, Kail!

Kail gushed that it was "one of the best days" along with a sweet snapshot of her visibly proud boys Isaac and Lincoln.

The soon-to-be mother of three recently opened up about the special milestone on her website -- and what it means to finally complete this chapter of her education.

"If you follow any amount of the show, you know I've been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor's over the last 6 years... Yes, 6 years," Kail wrote. "Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce... and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I'm FINALLY graduating May 13! This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family."

But now, the special ceremony is in the books -- and Kailyn is officially "Mom x3 + a degree." What an achievement!