Austin & Ally’s Calum Worthy Is A Bigger Ross Lynch Fan Than You

Barry King/FilmMagic

No matter how much you stan Disney alum Ross Lynch, you'll never beat Calum Worthy's love for his Austin & Ally costar.

On Friday (May 12), Lynch's band, R5, released their new EP, New Addictions, and Worthy shared an adorable pic of himself getting ready for their show. Sporting a big smile, a thumbs-up, and a hilarious shirt with Lynch's face on it — which also happens to be the EP's cover art — Worthy 'grammed, "Seeing Golden Toes in concert tonight."

Yup, Worthy totally went there. On Austin & Ally, Worthy's character, Dez, called Lynch's Austin "Little Golden Toes" once on a Season 3 episode. It was revealed to be Dez's nickname for Austin, and something Dez and Dez alone could call him. This sweet moment made fans who ’shipped "Daustin" — the non-canonical pairing of Dez and Austin — ecstatic.

But in 2017, more than a year after the show ended, Worthy's caption is now giving "Coss" — the fictional pairing of IRL Worthy and Lynch — ’shippers all of the feels. Serious friendship goals right here. Even the Austin & Ally creators commented on the event, sharing another pic of Worthy repping a shirt with Lynch's face on it.

The duo recently reunited with costar Laura Marano (Ally) on Saturday (May 6). The trio attended a screening of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power at the Greek Theatre in L.A. Clearly, the Disney alums still can't do it without each other.