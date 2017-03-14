Barry King/FilmMagic

Austin & Ally’s Calum Worthy Is A Bigger Ross Lynch Fan Than You

‘Coss’ ’shippers are about to lose it

No matter how much you stan Disney alum Ross Lynch, you'll never beat Calum Worthy's love for his Austin & Ally costar.

On Friday (May 12), Lynch's band, R5, released their new EP, New Addictions, and Worthy shared an adorable pic of himself getting ready for their show. Sporting a big smile, a thumbs-up, and a hilarious shirt with Lynch's face on it — which also happens to be the EP's cover art — Worthy 'grammed, "Seeing Golden Toes in concert tonight."

Yup, Worthy totally went there. On Austin & Ally, Worthy's character, Dez, called Lynch's Austin "Little Golden Toes" once on a Season 3 episode. It was revealed to be Dez's nickname for Austin, and something Dez and Dez alone could call him. This sweet moment made fans who ’shipped "Daustin" — the non-canonical pairing of Dez and Austin — ecstatic.

But in 2017, more than a year after the show ended, Worthy's caption is now giving "Coss" — the fictional pairing of IRL Worthy and Lynch — ’shippers all of the feels. Serious friendship goals right here. Even the Austin & Ally creators commented on the event, sharing another pic of Worthy repping a shirt with Lynch's face on it.

The duo recently reunited with costar Laura Marano (Ally) on Saturday (May 6). The trio attended a screening of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power at the Greek Theatre in L.A. Clearly, the Disney alums still can't do it without each other.