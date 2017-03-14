Disney Alums Demi Lovato And Monique Coleman Meet For The First Time

Patrick Riviere/Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

You'd think that stars from the two biggest DCOM franchises would've hung out like 30 times by now, right? Not quite.

High School Musical's Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) and Camp Rock's Demi Lovato (Mitchie Torres) have finally met one another seven years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and nine years after High School Musical 3: Senior Year premiered. The female icons, whose characters each refused to back down when trouble emerged, were long overdue for an introduction.

Coleman shared the duo's cute pic on Instagram Thursday (May 11). "Finally met this #powerhouse & fierce champion for #girlsempowerment @ddlovato," Coleman captioned.

Their long-overdue introduction comes while both Disney Channel franchises are in the process of expanding. Production on High School Musical 4 is currently under way, and its creative heads are looking to cast the next batch of East High Wildcats. Meanwhile, Lovato and costar Joe Jonas continue teasing fans with their unofficial R-rated Camp Rock 3 idea.

I propose that Disney gives us some kind of High School Musical and Camp Rock hybrid, because WHY NOT? We're already getting a High School Musical-meets-The Walking Dead DCOM next year, so anything is possible.